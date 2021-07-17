PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to C$16.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

PREKF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $10.79 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

