Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) PT Raised to C$5.75 at Scotiabank

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KELTF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of KELTF stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets and sells its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

