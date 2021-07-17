Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at KeyCorp

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.
Shares of IRT opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.94, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.94.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 77,989 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
