Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at KeyCorp

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Shares of IRT opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.94, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 77,989 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

