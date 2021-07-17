OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Raised to C$3.25 at Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.09% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

OGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.65.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.45. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$4.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.48.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$188.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

