Comparing BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) & NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. BankUnited pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares BankUnited and NASB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.20 billion 3.05 $197.85 million $2.06 19.04 NASB Financial N/A N/A $103.50 million N/A N/A

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than NASB Financial.

Volatility & Risk

BankUnited has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BankUnited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BankUnited and NASB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 0 6 6 0 2.50 NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited currently has a consensus target price of $40.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.52%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than NASB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 28.26% 11.23% 0.94% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BankUnited beats NASB Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 70 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans. The company operates 11 branch offices, 50 ATMs, and 3 mortgage loan offices. NASB Financial, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

