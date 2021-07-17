Mizuho Cuts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $77.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,220 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

