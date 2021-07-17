EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,125,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,434,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after buying an additional 480,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $35,405,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,140,000 after buying an additional 47,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

