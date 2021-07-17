UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE UPH opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

