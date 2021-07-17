Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sapiens International has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after buying an additional 799,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sapiens International by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 231,805 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 87,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

