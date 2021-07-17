Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Down to $15.19

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $14.79. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 619 shares traded.

ALGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $591.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.43.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,864,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,009,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,517,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $18,376,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,825,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

