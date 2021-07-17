iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 16,990 shares.The stock last traded at $64.34 and had previously closed at $63.94.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.43.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)
Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.
Featured Article: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.