iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 16,990 shares.The stock last traded at $64.34 and had previously closed at $63.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.43.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $483,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,698,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

