ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Gap Down to $7.31

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.14. ReneSola shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 2,817 shares.
Several research firms recently commented on SOL. Sidoti began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 2.30.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
