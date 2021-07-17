ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Gap Down to $7.31

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.14. ReneSola shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 2,817 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on SOL. Sidoti began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 2.30.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

