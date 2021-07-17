Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $97.00

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $97.00, but opened at $94.15. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $89.59, with a volume of 16,761 shares traded.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -276.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 37.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.