GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $167.62

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $167.62, but opened at $160.50. GameStop shares last traded at $166.90, with a volume of 39,416 shares changing hands.

GME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. GameStop has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.18. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.88 and a beta of -2.14.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 59.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

