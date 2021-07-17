FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $13.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TDY. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

NYSE TDY opened at $434.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.71. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $298.78 and a twelve month high of $457.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,592,155,000 after buying an additional 1,069,076 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 525.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 557,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,647,000 after buying an additional 468,422 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,376,000 after buying an additional 403,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,651,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,006,000 after purchasing an additional 257,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

