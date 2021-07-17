Short Interest in American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Declines By 24.2%

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
American Manganese stock opened at 0.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.94. American Manganese has a fifty-two week low of 0.13 and a fifty-two week high of 2.25.
About American Manganese
