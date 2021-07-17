Short Interest in American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Declines By 24.2%

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Manganese stock opened at 0.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.94. American Manganese has a fifty-two week low of 0.13 and a fifty-two week high of 2.25.

About American Manganese

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

