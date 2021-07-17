Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $245.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.33.

ALGT opened at $182.26 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.13.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after buying an additional 133,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after buying an additional 118,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 150.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after buying an additional 117,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after buying an additional 100,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

