FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $12.97 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,874 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,062,000 after buying an additional 162,254 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after buying an additional 381,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,423,000. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,035,000. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

