Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

AYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:AYA opened at C$9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$10.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$887.11 million and a PE ratio of -392.17.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$10.82 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,220,428.14. Also, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,001,445.51.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

