FY2022 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Decreased by Analyst (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.89). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The company had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.11 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AC. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.37.

TSE:AC opened at C$24.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$8.12 billion and a PE ratio of -1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.42. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.