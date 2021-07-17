Morgan Stanley Upgrades Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $126.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $109.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Shares of RSG opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.03. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $116.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 290,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

