Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

NASDAQ:DNAY opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Codex DNA has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

In other Codex DNA news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc bought 468,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

