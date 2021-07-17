Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $30.03.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Also, Director Eli Casdin bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

