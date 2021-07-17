Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded to Buy by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $20,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 163.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,506 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 209.5% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 283.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,427,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,546 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.