Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.55.

GWO stock opened at C$36.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.82. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$23.55 and a one year high of C$38.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

