Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

FRU has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.90.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$8.91 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$3.37 and a 12-month high of C$10.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,227.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.42.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.3692085 earnings per share for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

