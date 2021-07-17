Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHW. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Chesswood Group stock opened at C$11.90 on Tuesday. Chesswood Group has a 12-month low of C$3.79 and a 12-month high of C$13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$190.70 million and a PE ratio of 12.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.18.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

In related news, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$70,991.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at C$683,293.96. Also, Director Gary Souverein bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,481.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,742,071.49.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

