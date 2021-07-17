Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.83.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$18.25 on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.67 and a 12 month high of C$18.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.