The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $8.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $8.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $37.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $364.80 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The firm has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $5,156,954.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,940 shares of company stock worth $9,369,737. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Exane Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.0% during the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 27,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

