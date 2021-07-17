Generation Bio Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($2.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) – Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generation Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.50) for the year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.84. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,484,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,565 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,393,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,110,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 733,695 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 363,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $97,650.00. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 63,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,584,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,303 shares of company stock worth $37,946,330 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

