Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.