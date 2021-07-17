Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLUG. Barclays raised their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,881,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after buying an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,456,000 after buying an additional 1,963,473 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.