Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Two Harbors Investment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

TWO stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.83. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 52,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $378,678.48. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 53,402 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 639,480 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

