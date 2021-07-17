Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the company will earn ($2.65) per share for the year.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCYC. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $818.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $496,728.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,047.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,076 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

