ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €12.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.41 ($13.43).

ENI stock opened at €9.83 ($11.56) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29. ENI has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €10.81 ($12.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.33.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

