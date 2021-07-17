Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,950 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,942 ($25.37).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,368.40 ($17.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.16. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,373.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently -0.44%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

