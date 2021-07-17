Baader Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €47.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.85 ($55.12).

FPE opened at €32.75 ($38.53) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €34.01.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

