Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Raised to GBX 3,940 at Barclays

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 3,850 ($50.30) to GBX 3,940 ($51.48) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, July 5th. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,572.35 ($46.67).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,500.50 ($45.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,427.70. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70). The company has a market capitalization of £81.84 billion and a PE ratio of 72.93.

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders acquired 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

