Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.70. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,446,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 226,572 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,088.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 55,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

