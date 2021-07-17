OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTCM opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. OTC Markets Group has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.61 million, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OTC Markets Group (OTCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.