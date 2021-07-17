NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

NGM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.11.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

