Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $94.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Persimmon to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Persimmon to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Simmons downgraded Persimmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of PSMMY opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.56. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $6.4916 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is 109.56%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

