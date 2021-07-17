American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,942,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 225,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after buying an additional 188,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after buying an additional 306,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 1,613.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 1,112,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.88. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

