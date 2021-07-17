Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BIDU. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

BIDU stock opened at $179.58 on Thursday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $114.75 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.06. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

