Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €38.00 by UBS Group

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) received a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.80 ($44.47).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DUE stock opened at €34.74 ($40.87) on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €21.96 ($25.84) and a 1 year high of €37.78 ($44.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is €33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -121.79.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.