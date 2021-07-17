Artelo Biosciences (ARTL) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL) is one of 857 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Artelo Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Artelo Biosciences has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.8% of Artelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Artelo Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences N/A -$4.66 million -0.80 Artelo Biosciences Competitors $1.71 billion $122.99 million -2.38

Artelo Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Artelo Biosciences. Artelo Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Artelo Biosciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Competitors 4713 17882 39245 769 2.58

Artelo Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 600.00%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 58.79%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences N/A -69.79% -66.28% Artelo Biosciences Competitors -2,681.05% -112.53% -27.49%

Summary

Artelo Biosciences beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD. Artelo Biosciences has research collaboration with Trinity College Dublin to Investigate ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

