Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NDLS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.24 million, a P/E ratio of -27.32, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.28. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,114 shares of company stock worth $90,452 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,726,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.