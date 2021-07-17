$76.30 Million in Sales Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to announce sales of $76.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.30 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $77.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $306.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.50 million to $313.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $302.27 million, with estimates ranging from $293.40 million to $310.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%. The company had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $26.76 on Friday. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 660.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after acquiring an additional 843,489 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial during the first quarter valued at about $9,682,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial during the first quarter valued at about $6,139,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 84.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 108,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

