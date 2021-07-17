Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Life Storage, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Life Storage in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LSI. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

NYSE:LSI opened at $113.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $114.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Life Storage by 48.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

