FY2022 EPS Estimates for Konica Minolta, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Konica Minolta in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Konica Minolta from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAY opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.08. Konica Minolta has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.